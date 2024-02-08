Opponents tell Florida Supreme Court proposed abortion amendment will 'hoodwink' voters

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday over whether a proposed amendment to the state constitution creating a right to abortion in the state could appear on this November's statewide general election ballot.

A decision on the "Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion" is expected by or before April 1 – the deadline for proposals to be on the ballot, the Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported. Then it will need support from no less than 60% of Florida voters to pass and become part of the state constitution.

An attorney for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, arguing against the amendment, told the state's seven justices that it would lead to a “total abolition” of all regulation of the procedure.

The proposal's backer, Floridians Protecting Freedom, submitted a ballot summary that says in part, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

Other opponents of the amendment urged the court to reject the proposal because, among other reasons, its language is misleading and overly broad. Nathan Forrester, another attorney for Moody's office, told the court the failure to define “viability” and “healthcare provider” may have legal meanings that differ from what is commonly understood.

Attorney Matt Staver of Liberty Counsel, which also opposes the amendment, said it should be doomed by four of its words: "restrict, prohibit, penalize and delay," which will severely disrupt the three branches of government.

“This amendment says no law shall 'restrict' ... That means ... no parental consent, that means no health and parental notification,” Staver said.

Justice John Couriel told Staver his assessment made the proposal sound like a wolf about to attack abortion regulations: “But it seems like our job is to answer whether it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It may be as sweeping as you say ... the question is, is this hiding the ball?”

Moody: Abortion amendment will 'hoodwink' voters

Other justices peppered Forrester and Staver about why they think the language would confuse, or in Moody’s words, “hoodwink” the state's voters.

Courtney Brewer, the lawyer for Floridians Protecting Freedom, said terms like “healthcare provider” and “viability” are commonly understood in an abortion context and won't mislead voters.

When Forrester objected to the use of the word “limit” in the amendment’s title, saying it would actually “prohibit” government interference with abortion, Chief Justice Carlos Muniz may have telegraphed his thoughts.

That would be a misstatement of the amendment’s purpose, he said: “The people of Florida aren't stupid. I mean, they can figure this out,” later adding, however, that the amendment may have problems in other areas.

The woman justices on the panel – Jamie Grosshans, Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso – pointedly questioned Brewer about whether there was a disconnect between the amendment’s intent as provided by the summary and the consequences if the amendment itself was added to the state constitution.

At one point, Grosshans and Brewer even engaged in a discussion of grammar and the placement of commas before Muniz steered the discussion into the rights of the unborn.

He said the amendment’s apparent assumption that the state constitution is silent on whether the unborn have any rights is “kind of deceptive.” Muniz also mused whether the document’s use of “all natural persons excludes unborn children.”

“I don't think that that is a question that would come before this court,” Brewer answered.

Supreme Court: Gatekeeper to changing state's governing document

The Florida Supreme Court is the gatekeeper to ballot placement for proposed amendments. It can reject proposals that it finds fail to meet legal requirements to use clear language, not mislead voters, and pertain to one subject.

Five of the seven justices were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a legal and policy conservative who last year signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida as he prepared to launch a now-suspended presidential campaign.

The case drew 10 “friends of the court” briefs from anti- and pro-abortion groups seeking to weigh in on whether voters should decide the fate of abortion in Florida.

Groups like Liberty Counsel and the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops sided with Moody; a group of law professors and instructors and former Republican elected officials backed the amendment.

About a hundred protesters on both sides of the debate gathered on the Supreme Court steps holding signs saying, “Pro-life” and “Let Voters Decide" as the hearing took place.

Activists battled to feature their signs front and center behind speakers at the press "gaggles" that followed the hearing. Abortion opponents and abortion-rights activists moved their signs in front of each other to block the opposing sign.

Abortion-rights activists broke off from the crowd huddled behind a lectern to start chanting “I believe we will win” and other phrases. Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried joined in as well.

The amendment's critics moved their press conference to the far side of the steps in front of the Supreme Court to avoid the shouting.

If the Florida Supreme Court signs off, it almost certainly will spur a fierce and expensive political battle that will be fueled by another abortion challenge before the court.

Proponents and opponents are also waiting for the justices to separately decide whether a 15-week state abortion ban imposed in 2022 is constitutional. If that ban is upheld, it would trigger implementation of a six-week ban approved in 2023.

Floridians Protecting Freedom raised and spent $15.5 million in seven months to gather nearly a million signatures to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the ballot after lawmakers approved and DeSantis signed the six-week ban last May.

The legal battles come in the wake of abortion rights supporters chalking a string of eight victories in the two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established a right to the procedure in 1973.

