Opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Industry, 2018-2027

The Global Carbon Fiber market accounted for $4.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $12.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



While the elements like extending use of carbon fiber in the wind energy industry, growing interest for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles are driving the growth of the market; the significant expense of carbon fiber and the accessibility of modest other options, such as, fiberglass, are relied upon to obstruct the development of the market.



Based on end user, aerospace & defense end use is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to presence of large aircraft manufacturers, electric car manufacturers, and offshore wind farm installations in the region.



Some of the key players in Global Carbon Fiber market include Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd, Hyosung, Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Dowaksa, ELG Carbon Fibre, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd., A&P Technology, Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, and Kureha.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Long Carbon Fiber

5.3 Continuous Carbon Fiber

5.4 Short Carbon Fiber



6 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Fiber Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Recycled Carbon Fiber

6.3 Virgin Carbon Fiber



7 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyacrtlonitrile (PAN)-Based Carbon Fiber

7.2.1 Large Tow (>24k)

7.2.2 Tow (<_4k__br />7.3 Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

7.4 Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

7.5 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber



8 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Modulus

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Modulus

8.3 Standard Modulus

8.4 Intermediate Modulus



9 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Composite

9.3 Composite

9.3.1 Molding Compound

9.3.2 Woven Fabric

9.3.3 Prepreg

9.4 Textiles

9.5 Microelectrodes

9.6 Catalysis



10 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wind Energy

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 Regional Jets

10.3.2 Rotorcraft

10.3.3 Commercial Aircraft

10.3.4 Defense Aircraft

10.3.5 General Aviation

10.3.6 Helicopter

10.3.7 Space

10.4 Alternative Energy

10.5 Automotive

10.5.1 Exterior Parts

10.5.2 Interior Parts

10.6 Pipe & Tank

10.7 Sporting Goods

10.7.1 Skis

10.7.2 Golf clubs

10.7.3 snowboards

10.7.4 Fishing poles

10.7.5 Rackets

10.8 Pressure Vessels

10.9 Civil Engineering

10.10 Electrical & Electronics

10.11 Marine

10.11.1 Catamarans

10.11.2 Yachts

10.11.3 Racing Boats

10.12 Other End Users

10.12.1 High Speed & Metro Train

10.12.2 Oil & Gas

10.12.3 Medical

10.12.4 Hydrogen Gas Storage

10.12.5 3-D Printing

10.12.6 Catalysis

10.12.7 Electrode for Batteries



11 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

13.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation

13.3 Toray Industries Inc.

13.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

13.5 Hyosung

13.6 Teijin Limited

13.7 SGL Group

13.8 Solvay

13.9 Hexcel Corporation

13.10 Dowaksa

13.11 ELG Carbon Fibre

13.12 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

13.13 A&P Technology, Inc.

13.14 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

13.15 Kureha



