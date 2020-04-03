Opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Industry, 2018-2027

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Carbon Fiber market accounted for $4.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $12.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
While the elements like extending use of carbon fiber in the wind energy industry, growing interest for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles are driving the growth of the market; the significant expense of carbon fiber and the accessibility of modest other options, such as, fiberglass, are relied upon to obstruct the development of the market.
Based on end user, aerospace & defense end use is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to presence of large aircraft manufacturers, electric car manufacturers, and offshore wind farm installations in the region.
Some of the key players in Global Carbon Fiber market include Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd, Hyosung, Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Dowaksa, ELG Carbon Fibre, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd., A&P Technology, Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, and Kureha.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Long Carbon Fiber
5.3 Continuous Carbon Fiber
5.4 Short Carbon Fiber
6 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Fiber Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Recycled Carbon Fiber
6.3 Virgin Carbon Fiber
7 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyacrtlonitrile (PAN)-Based Carbon Fiber
7.2.1 Large Tow (>24k)
7.2.2 Tow (<_4k__br />7.3 Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber
7.4 Pan-Based Carbon Fiber
7.5 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber
8 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Modulus
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High Modulus
8.3 Standard Modulus
8.4 Intermediate Modulus
9 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Composite
9.3 Composite
9.3.1 Molding Compound
9.3.2 Woven Fabric
9.3.3 Prepreg
9.4 Textiles
9.5 Microelectrodes
9.6 Catalysis
10 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wind Energy
10.3 Aerospace & Defense
10.3.1 Regional Jets
10.3.2 Rotorcraft
10.3.3 Commercial Aircraft
10.3.4 Defense Aircraft
10.3.5 General Aviation
10.3.6 Helicopter
10.3.7 Space
10.4 Alternative Energy
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Exterior Parts
10.5.2 Interior Parts
10.6 Pipe & Tank
10.7 Sporting Goods
10.7.1 Skis
10.7.2 Golf clubs
10.7.3 snowboards
10.7.4 Fishing poles
10.7.5 Rackets
10.8 Pressure Vessels
10.9 Civil Engineering
10.10 Electrical & Electronics
10.11 Marine
10.11.1 Catamarans
10.11.2 Yachts
10.11.3 Racing Boats
10.12 Other End Users
10.12.1 High Speed & Metro Train
10.12.2 Oil & Gas
10.12.3 Medical
10.12.4 Hydrogen Gas Storage
10.12.5 3-D Printing
10.12.6 Catalysis
10.12.7 Electrode for Batteries
11 Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
13.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation
13.3 Toray Industries Inc.
13.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.
13.5 Hyosung
13.6 Teijin Limited
13.7 SGL Group
13.8 Solvay
13.9 Hexcel Corporation
13.10 Dowaksa
13.11 ELG Carbon Fibre
13.12 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
13.13 A&P Technology, Inc.
13.14 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
13.15 Kureha
