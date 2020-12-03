Opportunities in the Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market - A $38.3 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Physical Treatment Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Treatment Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.

Biological Treatment Technology Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR

In the global Biological Treatment Technology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Aqua Designs India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Hyflux Ltd.

  • Melbourne Water

  • Reclaim Equipment Company

  • Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Water Recycle and Reuse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i65vkp

