Dec. 26—Pullman's next mayor is ready to get to work, and he is excited to see the town grow and develop while serving his first term.

Francis Benjamin will take over the position at the start of 2024 after winning the November general election. It was the first time Pullman residents voted for a new mayor in two decades.

The position opened when Mayor Glenn Johnson announced he would retire after 20 years of service. Johnson is Pullman's longest-serving mayor, having been in office for five terms.

Benjamin is a longtime Pullman resident who was born in Clarkston and raised in Lewiston. Coming from a Vandal family, he studied electrical engineering at the University of Idaho. He met his wife, Heidi, in the university's Greek system, and they got married before graduating.

The couple moved to Pullman in 1985, where they raised their three children, Jeremy, Joel and Gailynn.

After receiving his degree from UI, Benjamin went on to further his education. He received a bachelor's in psychology and a master's in political science from Washington State University.

After working for a private engineering firm in Pullman, Benjamin began work as the information systems coordinator for WSU's Department of Psychology. He's worked at WSU for about 30 years, and said he plans to continue with reduced hours while serving as mayor.

Benjamin said he's invested more than 30 years into the community, including 13 years on the Pullman City Council. He's been involved in many community organizations, like Pullman 2040, the Pullman Chamber Board, Pullman Kiwanis and more.

He said his experience in community service will be handy as mayor. He added many people are familiar with his leadership style and goals for the community.

Benjamin said Pullman is on the cusp of many opportunities, and his biggest priority as mayor is to engage the community in future endeavors.

"There's so many opportunities in store for Pullman. We have a generous community and it's going to take everyone to work together to achieve a vivacious city."

He said he'd like to rebuild the relationship between the city and community and establish better communication.

Another goal of Benjamin's is finishing Project Downtown, the city-led effort to upgrade Main Street's utilities, roads and public gathering spaces. He also wants to help make sure the new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport opens next year.

Other priorities he mentioned included achieving a vibrant downtown, providing support for local businesses, arranging for better transportation and less congestion in downtown, stabilizing the aquifer and promoting a welcoming community that embraces its diversity.

Benjamin said as mayor he's looking forward to supporting amazing people who are doing good work. And in return, he said a great staff and involved community will help him be a great mayor.

"This is something I know I can't do by myself," Benjamin said. "I'm going to continue bringing people together in this, because when we work collaboratively, we can accomplish great things."

