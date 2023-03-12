Is There An Opportunity With 5N Plus Inc.'s (TSE:VNP) 43% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, 5N Plus fair value estimate is CA$6.28

5N Plus' CA$3.61 share price signals that it might be 43% undervalued

The US$4.10 analyst price target for VNP is 35% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.20m US$14.2m US$19.0m US$23.6m US$27.8m US$31.3m US$34.3m US$36.8m US$38.8m US$40.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 33.94% Est @ 24.29% Est @ 17.53% Est @ 12.80% Est @ 9.49% Est @ 7.17% Est @ 5.55% Est @ 4.41% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% US$5.7 US$12.0 US$14.7 US$16.8 US$18.1 US$18.7 US$18.8 US$18.5 US$17.9 US$17.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$158m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$41m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.0%– 1.8%) = US$573m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$573m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$243m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$401m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$3.6, the company appears quite good value at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 5N Plus as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.212. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for 5N Plus

Strength

No major strengths identified for VNP.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For 5N Plus, we've compiled three essential aspects you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for 5N Plus that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VNP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

