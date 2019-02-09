Is There An Opportunity With Air China Limited’s (HKG:753) 21.23% Undervaluation?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Air China Limited (HKG:753) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Air China by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥11.66k CN¥11.17k CN¥11.79k CN¥12.44k CN¥13.13k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.55% Est @ 5.55% Est @ 5.55% Present Value Discounted @ 11.82% CN¥10.43k CN¥8.93k CN¥8.43k CN¥7.96k CN¥7.51k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥43b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥13b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (11.8% – 2%) = CN¥137b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥137b ÷ ( 1 + 11.8%)5 = CN¥78b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥121b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$9.72. Relative to the current share price of HK$7.66, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 21% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:753 Intrinsic Value Export February 9th 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Air China as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.227. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.