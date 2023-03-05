Is There An Opportunity With Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) 49% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Air Products and Chemicals fair value estimate is US$584

Air Products and Chemicals is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of US$295

Our fair value estimate is 43% lower than Air Products and Chemicals' analyst price target of US$332

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$872.8m -US$516.5m -US$1.11b US$1.96b US$4.09b US$5.97b US$7.93b US$9.80b US$11.5b US$12.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x13 Analyst x13 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 45.95% Est @ 32.79% Est @ 23.57% Est @ 17.12% Est @ 12.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% -US$808 -US$443 -US$878 US$1.4k US$2.8k US$3.8k US$4.6k US$5.3k US$5.7k US$6.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$27b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.1%) = US$221b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$221b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$102b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$130b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$295, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Air Products and Chemicals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.004. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Air Products and Chemicals

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Chemicals industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Air Products and Chemicals, we've put together three essential elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for APD's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

