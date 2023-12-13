Opportunity available to serve on Beltrami County's Planning Commission

The Bemidji Pioneer, Minn.
·1 min read

Dec. 13—BEMIDJI — There is an opportunity to serve on the Beltrami County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment for an interested citizen residing in County District 2, overseen by Commissioner Joe Gould, which is made up of Bemidji City Wards 1, 4 and 5.

The Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment duties include:

* Conducting public hearings for variance applications, conditional use permits and ordinance revisions.

* Making final decisions regarding conditional use permit and variance requests.

* Making recommendations to the county board regarding plats and ordinance revisions.

* Other duties as assigned by the county board.

The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., with meetings typically lasting less than three hours.

Interested citizens who reside in one of the previously mentioned city wards can send any questions or a letter of interest by Dec. 29 via email to

esd@co.beltrami.mn.us

or by mail to Beltrami County Environmental Services, 701 Minnesota Avenue, Suite 113, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Recommended Stories

  • Circuit City, angling for a comeback of sorts, hopes to raise $25M

    At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.

  • Instagram's status feature now lets you post short video updates

    Instagram is launching the ability for users to post video Notes, the company announced on Wednesday. Notes is Instagram's status feature that launched a year ago. Now, you can post a two-second looping video Note that will be visible to your mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important games of the fantasy football season.

  • If Bill Belichick is done in New England, what comes next for one of the NFL's greats?

    Bill Belichick could be a free agent as he approaches his 72nd birthday.

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • Homebuilding analysts don't expect a repeat of 2023's boom

    Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Google's GitHub Copilot competitor is now generally available and will soon use the Gemini model

    Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • NFL Playoff Picture: Steelers have put themselves in a near must-win situation

    The Steelers' playoff outlook changed a lot with two bad losses.

  • Why is sitting for too long bad for your health? Experts explain.

    How much sitting is “too much”? And how can you get yourself moving more often? Here’s what experts say.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.