Opportunity available to serve on Beltrami County's Planning Commission

Dec. 13—BEMIDJI — There is an opportunity to serve on the Beltrami County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment for an interested citizen residing in County District 2, overseen by Commissioner Joe Gould, which is made up of Bemidji City Wards 1, 4 and 5.

The Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment duties include:

* Conducting public hearings for variance applications, conditional use permits and ordinance revisions.

* Making final decisions regarding conditional use permit and variance requests.

* Making recommendations to the county board regarding plats and ordinance revisions.

* Other duties as assigned by the county board.

The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., with meetings typically lasting less than three hours.

Interested citizens who reside in one of the previously mentioned city wards can send any questions or a letter of interest by Dec. 29 via email to

esd@co.beltrami.mn.us

or by mail to Beltrami County Environmental Services, 701 Minnesota Avenue, Suite 113, Bemidji, MN 56601.