Is There An Opportunity With Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited's (HKG:1250) 42% Undervaluation?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (HKG:1250) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$486.2m HK$673.9m HK$860.0m HK$1.03b HK$1.18b HK$1.31b HK$1.42b HK$1.51b HK$1.58b HK$1.65b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 54.29% Est @ 38.6% Est @ 27.62% Est @ 19.94% Est @ 14.56% Est @ 10.79% Est @ 8.15% Est @ 6.31% Est @ 5.02% Est @ 4.11% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 13% HK$429 HK$524 HK$590 HK$624 HK$631 HK$616 HK$588 HK$551 HK$511 HK$469

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$5.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$1.6b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 13%– 2.0%) = HK$15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$15b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= HK$4.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$9.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$0.09, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.711. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.