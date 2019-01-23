Is There An Opportunity With Bestway Global Holding Inc.’s (HKG:3358) 48.12% Undervaluation?

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Bestway Global Holding Inc. (HKG:3358) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for Bestway Global Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $47.00 $59.00 $68.11 $78.62 $90.76 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 15.44% Est @ 15.44% Est @ 15.44% Present Value Discounted @ 11.27% $42.24 $47.65 $49.44 $51.29 $53.21

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$244m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$91m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (11.3% – 2%) = US$999m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$999m ÷ ( 1 + 11.3%)5 = US$586m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$829m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$6.15. Compared to the current share price of HK$3.19, the stock is quite undervalued at a 48% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:3358 Intrinsic Value Export January 23rd 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Bestway Global Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.159. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 3358, I’ve put together three important aspects you should look at: