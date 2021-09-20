There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Plug Power Stock, Says J.P. Morgan

TipRanks
·2 min read

Rewind to a year ago and Plug Power (PLUG) was a high-flying stock. Times change fast on Wall Street, however, and now the hydrogen fuel cell maker sits 25% into the red on a year-to-date basis. Yet, could a shift in sentiment be right around the corner?

J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster thinks so and says the company’s “dedicated leadership team and clear focus on execution across its business domains” leaves it very well-placed to be a hydrogen economy “leader.”

Looking at the near-term, Coster believes demand for the company’s core materials handling products remains “strong.” With more recent opportunities in electrolyzers and stationary power also “taking shape,” the analyst is confident PLUG can meet its respective 2021 and 2022 billings targets of $500 million and $750 million. In fact, based on strong demand, the analyst thinks that when the company hosts its Plug Power Symposium next month, there’s the possibility for “billings upside.” Although Coster notes the company might stick to its current outlook, due “COVID-induced global supply constraints.”

That said, by the end of 2023 or early 2024, Plug expects to be the U.S.’s top green liquid hydrogen producer. To source its renewable electricity at a low cost ($0.03-0.04/kWh), the company has also secured “long-term Power Purchase Agreements” with US power companies. As renewable electricity accounts for 80% of green hydrogen production’s “variable costs,” these agreements will “position the company well for low-cost hydrogen.” The economics could even get better should US Congress approve a production tax credit (PTC).

This is in addition to the scale up of electrolyzers, which the company believes are cost competitive at present, but over the next 3-4 years, based on increased scale, expects to see costs reduced by roughly 70%. The hydrogen specialist sees a “similar cost curve” for electrolyzers as for its fuel cell products, for which costs have declined by 25% for “every doubling of the installed fleet.”

Accordingly, Coster sticks to an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating for PLUG shares, backed by a $48 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of a strong 85%. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here)

The Street’s average price target is a more modest $40.47, but still suggests very decent returns of 58% on the one-year horizon. Most analysts remain in PLUG’s corner although not all are convinced; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 12 Buys, vs. 5 Holds and 1 Sell. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EHang Holdings Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    EHang Holdings stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an increase from 69 to 81. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is EHang Holdings Stock A Buy?

  • Wall St drops 2% on growth worries; focus turns to Fed

    Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday, as concerns about the pace of a global recovery spurred a selloff across sectors at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus. The banking sub-index shed 3.9%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields as worries about the default of Chinese property developer Evergrande appeared to affect the broader market, with commodities slipping and investors flocking to the perceived safety of bonds. Technology-related stocks Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were down between 2.2% and 4.1%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

  • Adobe Rock-Solid Ahead of Tuesday’s Confessional

    The Silicon Valley blue chip has been an outstanding performer in the last decade, rising more than twenty-fold.

  • European Stocks Drop Most in Two Months on China, Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks had their worst decline in two months as China’s real estate crackdown and tapering worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting fueled risk-off sentiment.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Could Hyzon Motors be the Tesla of Hydrogen Vehicles?

    A developer and maker of hydrogen fuel cells and an emerging name in "clean energy" trucking, Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) recently saw some big stock market gains. Hydrogen's appeal is that it is able to be pumped into a fuel tank as fast as gasoline or diesel. With the technology potentially much better for commercial trucks than long recharging batteries, both American and Chinese trucking companies are among those interested in Hyzon Motors' products.

  • Stock Rout Worsens on China, Fed; Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. stocks falling more than 2% and European equities tumbling the most in more than two months. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data

  • Yellen urges Congress to act quickly on debt ceiling or risk ‘economic catastrophe’

    In an op-ed column published by the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Congress has never defaulted, and must not now.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac recovering after collision

    Red Wings prospect team coach Ben Simon gives an update on defenseman Jared McIsaac, who left Sunday's game after a hit into the boards.

  • Why the UK is facing an energy crisis and what it means for your gas and electricity bills

    Smaller firms are facing backlash from customers, having made price promises which will be impossible to keep in the current climate.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff timing

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials will lay bare how soon and how often they think the economy will need interest rates rises over the next three years when they release new forecasts at their policy meeting on Wednesday, with investors on alert for a faster pace of tightening. The so-called "dot plot," released quarterly, charts policymakers projections, on an anonymous basis, for economic growth, employment and inflation, as well as the timing of interest rate rises. This week's set of dots also will include policymakers' forecasts for 2024 for the first time.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • U.K. Won’t Bail Out Failed Companies Amid Crisis: Power Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. won’t bail out failed companies, and the government expects to see some businesses go bankrupt in the coming weeks, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned, as gas prices marked new records.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Vale (VALE) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Vale (VALE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.