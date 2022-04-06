There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·3 min read

Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses.

MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to investors’ loss of confidence in the long-term growth potential (and profitability prospects) of Fintech disruptors.”

Of course, battered stocks do not equate broken companies and interestingly, says Simuni, the struggles are not necessarily linked to “operational underperformance.”

In fact, the analyst sees several fintech names which are well-positioned to take market share. One of which is SoFi Technologies (SOFI), whose shares have taken a hammering since the June 2021 debut (down by 60%).

Simuni calls SoFi a “diversified provider of digital financial services with three distinct pillars.”

Leading the way and generating 75% of revenue is the lending business, the fintech infrastructure business brings in 20% of revenue while the digital banking business accounts for ~5%.

Although Simuni believes each part is exposed to “distinct sets of risks and opportunities,” the analyst believes that, put together, the company’s “portfolio of assets currently offers an attractive risk/return profile.”

The digital banking business might be a risky start-up but has “tremendous upside potential,” while the infrastructure business generates “highly recurring revenue streams” and offers the company entry into the global fintech market.

And promisingly, Simuni thinks the most immediate threat is “not as risky as it appears.” This pertains to the extension of the Federal student loans payments moratorium, which has been extended to the end of August from the prior May expiry date. While the refinancing of Federal student loans is an “important driver” of SoFi’s loan originations, the company offers private student loans too and with a total book of ~$7.5 billion is one of the personal loan market’s leaders. The company also has a “rapidly growing presence in the mortgage market (~$5 billion total book).” In any case, the analyst reckons that an extension of the moratorium through the end of the year is “already priced into the stock.”

So, promising for the banking disruptor but what does it all mean for investors? Simuni initiated coverage on SOFI with a Buy rating and $13 price target. This target puts the upside potential at ~52% from current levels.

Overall, SOFI holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 13 reviews on record, which include 7 Buys and 6 Holds. SOFI is selling for $8.54 and the $16.50 average price target implies ~93% upside from that level. (See SOFI stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • DoorDash and Lyft Should Merge, Analyst Says. This Is the Logic.

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says combining food delivery and ride sharing has paid off for both Uber and Singapore-based Grab.

  • Better Buy: SoFi vs. Charles Schwab

    Both of these online-oriented financial services companies have their merits, but one is a smarter pick.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Tumbles

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest ETFs were some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to watch include Tesla.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now

    If you missed the boat on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares when they began trading publicly last June, I've got good news. The stock market might be all over the place when it comes to valuing SoFi stock, but the business' performance is clearly headed in a positive direction. In its early days, SoFi pioneered student loan refinancing.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Investing in cannabis stocks can seem riskier than it really is. After all, support for the legalization of marijuana is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of Americans believing that cannabis should be legal for either medicinal or recreational use, according to a Pew Research survey last year. Three marijuana stocks that are among the best to buy and hold right now are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

    Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. closed Monday down 10% following a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources.