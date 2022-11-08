Is There An Opportunity With Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) 37% Undervaluation?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$17.2b US$17.6b US$16.6b US$13.7b US$13.1b US$12.7b US$12.6b US$12.6b US$12.6b US$12.7b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.5% Est @ -1.16% Est @ -0.22% Est @ 0.44% Est @ 0.9% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% US$16.2k US$15.6k US$13.9k US$10.8k US$9.7k US$8.9k US$8.3k US$7.8k US$7.4k US$7.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$106b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.0%) = US$316b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$316b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= US$175b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$281b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$79.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bristol-Myers Squibb as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Bristol-Myers Squibb, there are three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for BMY's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

