BloombergSen Inc. Files Early Warning Report on Form 62-103F2 in Respect of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BloombergSen Inc. (the "Filer") announced today that it has filed an early warning report on Form 62-103F2 in respect of its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, common shares in the capital of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (the "Issuer"). This news release is being issued, and the early warning report has been filed, in connection with the Filer no longer intending to file alternative monthly reports pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Filer exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 7,631,156 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.85% of the current issued and outstanding common shares. Jonathan Bloomberg, Sanjay Sen and Lawrence Bloomberg, who are principals of the Filer, and their spouses may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert with the Filer. 61,690 common shares, representing approximately 0.11% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by principals of the Filer who act jointly with the Filer in connection with the control or direction over the above common shares. 7,569,466 common shares, representing approximately 13.74% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by the BloombergSen Partners Fund, the BloombergSen Master Fund LP, and are under the control or direction of the Filer and its joint actors.

Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, the Filer's financial position and investment strategy, the price levels of the common shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Filer may take such actions with respect to its investment in the Issuer as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, engaging in communications with management and the board of directors, engaging in discussions with, or solicitations to, shareholders of the Issuer or other third parties about the Issuer and the Filer's investment, including potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, making recommendations or proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to the capitalization, ownership structure, board structure (including board composition), or suggestions for improving the Issuer's financial and/or operational performance, purchasing additional common shares, selling some or all of its common shares, engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the common shares, including swaps and other derivative instruments, or changing its intention with respect to the foregoing.

A copy of the early warning report is available under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Sarah Shin at 416-594-9090. The Filer's head office is located at 77 King Street West, Suite 4220, TD North Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1H1.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GC" and its head office is located at 39 Wynford Drive, North York, Ontario, Canada, M3C 3K5.

