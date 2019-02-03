Is There An Opportunity With China Communications Construction Company Limited’s (HKG:1800) 22.35% Undervaluation?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of China Communications Construction Company Limited (HKG:1800) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥23.59k CN¥13.55k CN¥14.54k CN¥15.60k CN¥16.75k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.33% Est @ 7.33% Est @ 7.33% Present Value Discounted @ 13.08% CN¥20.86k CN¥10.59k CN¥10.06k CN¥9.54k CN¥9.06k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥60b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥17b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (13.1% – 2%) = CN¥154b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥154b ÷ ( 1 + 13.1%)5 = CN¥83b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥144b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$10.33. Compared to the current share price of HK$8.02, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 22% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at China Communications Construction as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.385. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.