Is There An Opportunity With Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited's (HKG:1929) 23% Undervaluation?

How far off is Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$4.88b HK$4.67b HK$5.21b HK$5.94b HK$6.28b HK$6.56b HK$6.81b HK$7.04b HK$7.24b HK$7.43b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.65% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 3.79% Est @ 3.26% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.62% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% HK$4.5k HK$3.9k HK$4.0k HK$4.2k HK$4.1k HK$4.0k HK$3.8k HK$3.6k HK$3.4k HK$3.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$39b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$7.4b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 8.8%– 2.0%) = HK$112b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$112b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= HK$48b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$87b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

SEHK:1929 Intrinsic value, November 18th 2019

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.021. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.