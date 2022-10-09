Is There An Opportunity With The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) 40% Undervaluation?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$10.4b

US$10.9b

US$10.8b

US$13.1b

US$13.8b

US$14.4b

US$15.0b

US$15.4b

US$15.9b

US$16.3b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x9

Analyst x6

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 5.45%

Est @ 4.4%

Est @ 3.66%

Est @ 3.14%

Est @ 2.78%

Est @ 2.53%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3%

US$9.9k

US$9.9k

US$9.2k

US$10.7k

US$10.7k

US$10.6k

US$10.4k

US$10.2k

US$9.9k

US$9.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$101b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.3%– 1.9%) = US$489b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$489b÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= US$291b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$392b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$54.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coca-Cola as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Coca-Cola, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does KO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

