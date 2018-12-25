Is There An Opportunity With CSE Global Limited’s (SGX:544) 48.58% Undervaluation?

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of CSE Global Limited (SGX:544) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD21.19 SGD22.90 SGD23.90 SGD25.20 SGD24.37 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.3% Present Value Discounted @ 8.51% SGD19.53 SGD19.44 SGD18.71 SGD18.18 SGD16.20

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= S$92m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$24m × (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.6%) = S$420m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = S$420m ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = S$279m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$371m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of SGD0.73. Compared to the current share price of SGD0.38, the stock is quite good value at a 49% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at CSE Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 544, there are three important factors you should look at: