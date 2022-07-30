Is There An Opportunity With Ecovyst Inc.'s (NYSE:ECVT) 46% Undervaluation?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Ecovyst

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$163.0m

US$175.5m

US$163.0m

US$156.2m

US$152.5m

US$150.9m

US$150.7m

US$151.4m

US$152.8m

US$154.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ -4.18%

Est @ -2.34%

Est @ -1.06%

Est @ -0.16%

Est @ 0.47%

Est @ 0.91%

Est @ 1.22%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%

US$152

US$153

US$132

US$118

US$108

US$99.3

US$92.5

US$86.7

US$81.6

US$77.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$155m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.9%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$2.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$10.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ecovyst as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.245. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Ecovyst, we've compiled three essential factors you should further research:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ecovyst (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does ECVT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

    Veritex Holdings, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:VBTX ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 26th of August...

  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.60

    The board of Strategic Education, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRA ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of...

  • Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race

    U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cemented her place as front-runner in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning endorsement Saturday from an influential former rival for the top job. Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated from the contest in earlier rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers, said Truss had the “resolution, determination, and passion” to be prime minister. The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for the next Conservative leader.

  • Whopper to Bloomin' Onion: 5 iconic food items from Florida that changed American dining

    Some of these like Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster can be made at home. Others like The Whopper you have to get at the restaurant itself.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Ten

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • This Industrial Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Industrial stocks are cyclical. For long-term investors, that's good news, since this Dividend King stock is trading at a discount.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter. Bernstein notes that's the worst sequential June quarter performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • 10 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield but safe dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and go directly to read 5 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Since the start of 2022, dividend stocks have fared well as compared to other market segments. Dividend companies […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks After Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech socks that received price-target cuts from analysts after their recent earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks After Earnings. Famous tech companies, including software giant Microsoft […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.