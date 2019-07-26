The Opportunity For Historic Gains Is Now

There's plenty of upside left in this epic bull market. So tune out the naysayers and let Kevin Matras explain how you can take advantage of this historic run.

These are historic times for the economy.

And these are historic times for the market.

One day, people will look back at this period in time, and marvel at the historic opportunities of both.

As an investor, that means the opportunity for historic profits.

So make sure you’re taking full advantage of it.

And don’t worry if you think you’ve missed the move. Sure, the past 10.3 years and 352% returns have been fantastic. But there’s a lot more upside to go!

And you’d be wise to tune out the doomsayers who have been predicting the end of this bull market for years -- even as recently as December of last year when they were screaming the loudest.

But, of course, it wasn’t the end. It was the beginning of a whole new leg higher, with even more bullish records in store.

The markets just put in their best June performance in years (Dow’s best in 81 years, S&P’s best in 64 years), and their best first half in years as well (Dow’s best in 20 years, S&P’s best in 22 years).

(So much for the end of the world.)

And the records keep coming.

July has so far seen all of the major indexes make new all-time highs, with the S&P and Nasdaq both doing it again, just last week.

Year-to-date, the Dow is up 16.7%, the S&P is up 19.8%, and the Nasdaq is up 24.2%.

Don’t listen to the know-nothing doom and gloomers.

The market looks great.

And the opportunity for more historic gains is now!

New Highs Lead To Even Higher Highs

Statistics have shown that stocks making new highs have a tendency of making even higher highs.

In fact, using S&P price data going all the way back to the 1950's, shows that stocks typically go up in the subsequent six months following new all-time highs.

This means that stocks making new highs aren’t at any greater risk of going down.

Quite the contrary, there’s a higher probability of stocks going up even further!

I know some people are reluctant to buy stocks after making new highs. I suppose they may feel like they’ve missed the move, or that now stocks have more room to fall.

But again, stocks making new highs are a good thing. Not a bad thing.

Just think about your portfolio. If someone were to ask you what your best stocks were, you would likely name the stocks going up the most in your portfolio.

And your worst stocks? Those would be the ones going down the most.

And I’m pretty sure the person who dislikes buying stocks making new highs, wouldn’t be too upset if the stock he or she already owned broke out to new highs. And why should they? These are the stocks we all dream about. Getting in and watching it go up.

And just think for a minute -- can you imagine all the money you would’ve left on the table if you were afraid of being in stocks every time they made a new high?

You wouldn’t own any of your best performing stocks right now.

You would’ve gotten out of the S&P back in April 2013 (6+ years ago), when it made its first new high of this bull market, leaving 88% of the S&P’s price gains on the table, not to mention its dividends.

And you would’ve missed out on tons of other stocks and their double-digit, triple-digit, and even quadruple-digit gainn.

So don’t be afraid of stocks making new highs. It’s an irrational fear, not supported by fact. And it will cost you a fortune in missed profits.

But Aren’t We Headed For a Recession?

No.

We are not headed for a recession anytime soon.

While it’s true this is one of the longest economic expansions we’ve seen in history, the economy now is actually better than it was at the beginning of this recovery.