Is There An Opportunity With HRnetGroup Limited’s (SGX:CHZ) 26.63% Undervaluation?

How far off is HRnetGroup Limited (SGX:CHZ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD58.32 SGD61.85 SGD65.81 SGD70.03 SGD74.51 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.41% Est @ 6.41% Est @ 6.41% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% SGD53.77 SGD52.58 SGD51.58 SGD50.60 SGD49.64

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= S$258m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$75m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = S$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = S$1.2b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = S$825m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is S$1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of SGD1.08. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.79, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 27% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at HRnetGroup as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Next Steps: