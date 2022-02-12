Is There An Opportunity With Instem plc's (LON:INS) 47% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Instem plc (LON:INS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.27m UK£9.30m UK£10.8m UK£12.0m UK£13.0m UK£13.8m UK£14.5m UK£15.0m UK£15.4m UK£15.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 16.05% Est @ 11.5% Est @ 8.32% Est @ 6.08% Est @ 4.52% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.13% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2% UK£6.9 UK£8.4 UK£9.3 UK£9.8 UK£10.1 UK£10.2 UK£10.2 UK£10.0 UK£9.7 UK£9.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£94m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£16m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.2%– 0.9%) = UK£368m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£368m÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= UK£222m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£316m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£7.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Instem as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.888. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Instem, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

