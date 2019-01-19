Is There An Opportunity With K.P.R. Mill Limited’s (NSE:KPRMILL) 27.57% Undervaluation?

Does the January share price for K.P.R. Mill Limited (NSE:KPRMILL) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for K.P.R. Mill

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹2.53k ₹3.54k ₹3.77k ₹4.02k ₹4.29k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.59% Est @ 6.59% Est @ 6.59% Present Value Discounted @ 13.51% ₹2.23k ₹2.75k ₹2.58k ₹2.42k ₹2.28k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹12b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹4.3b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹77b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹77b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹41b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹53b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹733.45. Relative to the current share price of ₹531.25, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 28% discount to what it is available for right now.

NSEI:KPRMILL Intrinsic Value Export January 19th 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at K.P.R. Mill as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.