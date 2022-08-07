Is There An Opportunity With Lynas Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:LYC) 42% Undervaluation?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Does the August share price for Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Lynas Rare Earths

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$416.3m

AU$726.3m

AU$884.8m

AU$822.1m

AU$787.7m

AU$768.9m

AU$760.4m

AU$758.6m

AU$761.5m

AU$767.7m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -4.19%

Est @ -2.38%

Est @ -1.12%

Est @ -0.23%

Est @ 0.39%

Est @ 0.82%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4%

AU$391

AU$642

AU$735

AU$642

AU$578

AU$530

AU$493

AU$462

AU$436

AU$413

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$5.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$768m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.4%– 1.8%) = AU$17b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$17b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= AU$9.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$15b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$9.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lynas Rare Earths as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.075. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Lynas Rare Earths, we've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

  1. Financial Health: Does LYC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does LYC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Allianz shells out 140 million euros to shut U.S. fund unit after fraud

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz spent around 140 million euros ($143.11 million) on restructuring to wind down a U.S. funds unit at the centre of a multi-billion fraud, the German insurer disclosed on Friday, an expense that added to a worse-than-expected 23% fall in quarterly profit. Allianz in May agreed to shut down the unit, Allianz Global Investors in the United States, as part of a guilty plea for securities fraud and a $6 billion settlement with U.S. law enforcement and regulators. The expense came on top of volatile markets that also dampened earnings.

  • The US-Led Drive to Isolate Russia and China Is Falling Short

    (Bloomberg) -- When Group of Seven leaders gathered in the Bavarian Alps in June, they pledged to stand with Ukraine for the long haul.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysTheir Group of 20 counterparts are proving less supportive. Comprising nations t

  • We're Not Very Worried About Artrya's (ASX:AYA) Cash Burn Rate

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Those who invested in SRG Global (ASX:SRG) three years ago are up 48%

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Why I'm not a big energy bull: Liz Young

    Sofi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young gives her take on the energy sector bulls.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Senate Votes to Open Debate on Democrats’ Tax, Energy, Drug Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate voted to open debate on a landmark tax, climate change and drug-price bill during a rare Saturday session that is expected to continue late into the night. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteTaiwan Says China Simulating Attack

  • One More Hurdle for Democrats’ Tax, Climate Bill: ‘Vote-a-Rama’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to finish their climate, health and tax package this weekend, but only after enduring a marathon “vote-a-rama,” the quirky procedure that requires slogging through a theoretically unlimited number of amendments.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteTaiwan Says China Simulating Attack on Mai

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Investors shouldn't wait for the Fed to stop raising rates as the stock market historically bottoms 6 months before the last hike, Fundstrat says

    "We continue to see 2H 2022 as a rally period," Fundstrat said, adding that June was likely a bottom for the market and a bounce-back is in sight.

  • This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?

    Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • The Fed Is About to Ramp Up Balance-Sheet Shrinkage. It May Get Dicey.

    Even if the Fed’s relatively aggressive balance-sheet shrinkage that starts next month means fewer interest-rate increases are ultimately needed, investors should brace for added volatility.

  • Another little-known Chinese stock is soaring with a one-day price gain of more than 5,000% in its IPO debut

    Magic Empire's market valuation topped $4.7 billion at its peak on Friday even though the the company only generated $2.1 million in revenue in 2021.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Tesla 3-for-1 stock split will take effect on Aug. 25. What does that mean for investors?

    Stock splits allow investors to buy shares of a company like Tesla, Amazon or Google at a lower price. But should you buy a stock before or after it splits?

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.