Is There An Opportunity With Maverix Metals Inc.'s (TSE:MMX) 29% Undervaluation?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Maverix Metals

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$42.1m

US$45.1m

US$46.8m

US$48.6m

US$50.0m

US$51.2m

US$52.3m

US$53.4m

US$54.4m

US$55.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x7

Analyst x7

Analyst x6

Analyst x2

Est @ 2.85%

Est @ 2.46%

Est @ 2.19%

Est @ 2%

Est @ 1.87%

Est @ 1.78%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%

US$39.7

US$40.1

US$39.2

US$38.3

US$37.1

US$35.8

US$34.5

US$33.2

US$31.8

US$30.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$360m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$55m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.6%) = US$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= US$677m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$6.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Maverix Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Maverix Metals, we've put together three important elements you should look at:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Maverix Metals that you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MMX's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Match Highlight: Sampdoria vs. Roma

    Highlights from the match between Sampdoria vs. Roma

  • Phillies opening day roster could include both Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm

    Over the last couple of days, Phillies manager Joe Girardi has begun to drop hints that both Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm could end up on the opening day roster. By Jim Salisbury

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • 3 Unstoppable REIT Stocks to Buy in April

    There has been no shortage of market volatility through the first three months of this year. Let's take a look at three high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are still in corrections, which could be great buying opportunities in April. Although its name doesn't reflect it, Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) is the largest pure-play cell tower REIT in the U.S.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    It's been a challenging past year for growth stock investors. The Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy that'll see it get more aggressive with interest rate hikes, coupled with all of the major U.S. indexes pushing into correction territory during the first quarter, has weighed heavily on previously high-flying growth stocks. If you were to invest $300,000 into the following beaten-down growth stocks, there's a really good chance they can make you a millionaire by 2030, if not sooner.