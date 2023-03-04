Is There An Opportunity With National Tyre & Wheel Limited's (ASX:NTD) 42% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, National Tyre & Wheel fair value estimate is AU$0.94

National Tyre & Wheel is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of AU$0.55

The average premium for National Tyre & Wheel's competitorsis currently 382%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is National Tyre & Wheel Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$10.5m AU$29.7m AU$22.0m AU$17.9m AU$15.6m AU$14.4m AU$13.6m AU$13.2m AU$13.0m AU$12.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -18.65% Est @ -12.48% Est @ -8.16% Est @ -5.13% Est @ -3.01% Est @ -1.53% Est @ -0.49% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 13% AU$9.2 AU$23.1 AU$15.1 AU$10.9 AU$8.4 AU$6.8 AU$5.7 AU$4.9 AU$4.3 AU$3.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$92m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$13m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (13%– 1.9%) = AU$117m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$117m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= AU$34m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$126m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at National Tyre & Wheel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.902. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for National Tyre & Wheel

Strength

No major strengths identified for NTD.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For National Tyre & Wheel, we've put together three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel (1 shouldn't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does NTD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

