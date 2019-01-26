Is There An Opportunity With NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) 27.17% Undervaluation?

How far off is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for NXP Semiconductors by following the link below.

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $2.30k $2.64k $3.01k $3.50k $4.06k Source Analyst x11 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.1% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.1% Present Value Discounted @ 12.44% $2.04k $2.09k $2.12k $2.19k $2.26k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.1b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (12.4% – 2.7%) = US$43b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$43b ÷ ( 1 + 12.4%)5 = US$24b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$35b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $117.04. Relative to the current share price of $85.24, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 27% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at NXP Semiconductors as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.335. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

