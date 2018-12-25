Is There An Opportunity With Office Depot, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODP) 47.56% Undervaluation?

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Office Depot

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $402.00 $429.00 $399.25 $371.57 $345.80 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -6.93% Est @ -6.93% Est @ -6.93% Present Value Discounted @ 16.85% $344.02 $314.18 $250.22 $199.29 $158.72

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 16.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$346m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (16.9% – 2.9%) = US$2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$2.6b ÷ ( 1 + 16.9%)5 = US$1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$2.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $4.46. Relative to the current share price of $2.34, the stock is quite undervalued at a 48% discount to what it is available for right now.

NasdaqGS:ODP Intrinsic Value Export December 25th 18 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Office Depot as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 16.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.972. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For ODP, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further examine: