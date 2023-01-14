Is There An Opportunity With OPKO Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPK) 44% Undervaluation?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Does the January share price for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for OPKO Health

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

-US$60.7m

-US$20.3m

US$13.1m

US$36.5m

US$58.9m

US$84.6m

US$110.9m

US$135.7m

US$157.7m

US$176.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 61.39%

Est @ 43.57%

Est @ 31.09%

Est @ 22.36%

Est @ 16.25%

Est @ 11.97%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%

-US$56.7

-US$17.7

US$10.7

US$27.7

US$41.8

US$56.0

US$68.6

US$78.3

US$85.0

US$88.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$383m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$177m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.0%) = US$3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$1.8b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.6, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OPKO Health as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.852. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OPKO Health

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Forecast to reduce losses next year.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

  • Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

  • Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

  • Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For OPKO Health, we've put together three pertinent elements you should assess:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for OPKO Health that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for OPK's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Swedish miner finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals

    STORY: A Swedish miner has found Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metalsLocation: Kiruna, SwedenLKAB says it has identified more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxidesin the Kiruna area in the far north of Sweden[Ebba Busch, Swedish Minister for Energy, Business and Industry]“This is really an important day for Sweden and for the whole of the European Union. It is a significant happening which can play a key role in securing a green transition within the EU.”Rare earth minerals are essential to many high-tech manufacturing processesand are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and portable electronicsRare earth elements are currently not mined in Europeleaving the region depending on imports from elsewhere, such as China“We can reduce carbon footprints and strengthen our competitiveness at the same time. Obviously this is the million dollar question: is it possible to combine economic growth while at the same time reaching high set climate goals? And I say, the answer is yes. ‘’

  • Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction

    The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.

  • 3 Oil and Gas Stocks with Huge Prospects in 2023

    While many investors now believe inflation and elevated energy prices are in the rear-view mirror there are still catalysts that can cause energy prices to rally in 2023

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns

    Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

    "All this has left a shortfall in value to repay customers and creditors," Andrew Dietderich told the court, with $5 billion recovered so far.

  • 5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio

    At this stage, dividend-paying stocks should be in demand as investors will try to safeguard their portfolio. Five such stocks are: LXFR, OZK, ALG, SNX and LKFN.

  • Energy tycoon Li Hejun, once China’s richest man, arrested

    Chinese authorities have detained Li Hejun, the billionaire founder of thin-film solar panel firm Hanergy, local media reported on Wednesday. Li, once dubbed China's richest man, has reportedly not been seen since his arrest by Liaoning police in the Chinese city of Jinzhou on Dec. 17, 2022. While some news sites reported that the reason for his detention was unclear, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News attributed Li's arrest to his company’s links to the Bank of Jinzhou.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Housing Stock -- Is It Right for You?

    The housing market is grinding to a halt. Rising mortgage rates and still-elevated commodity prices caused new single-family housing starts to decline 4% in November (the latest period), while residential permits tumbled 11% for the period. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index sits just above the lowest point hit during the onset of the pandemic.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood has warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed doesn't pivot — here are 3 investment sectors for safe haven

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Messi-tied clothing stock jumps more than 200% after IPO, closes lower in wild first day of trading

    Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi's clothing brand The Messi Store made its U.S. market debut on Friday, with the stock jumping more than 200%.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors are the building blocks of modern technology and the world can't get enough of them right now. A global chip shortage began during the pandemic, and with supply chain disruptions continuing, it's still causing problems in chip-reliant spaces such as the automotive industry. Over the long term, our growing use of technology will demand more semiconductors.

  • Crypto Traders Are Already Placing Bets on Ethereum’s 'Shanghai Hard Fork'

    The Ethereum blockchain's "Merge" last year turned into a focus of frenzied speculation in crypto markets. Now digital-asset traders are starting to handicap various market scenarios ahead of Ethereum's next big milestone.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Quantum computing involves using the power of quantum mechanics to increase computing power. The faster processing power of quantum computing can bring benefits across numerous industries. For example, some of the possible applications include the development of battery technology for electric vehicles, loan portfolio optimization, and acceleration of the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.

  • The 2023 Chevy Bolt Loses Financing Deals As Tax Credit Kicks In

    If it seemed too good to be true, it likely was. So is the case in Chevrolet’s discounts on the Bolt EVs and EUVs. The brand had announced last year that it would be lowering the price of its electric vehicles to make them more obtainable without the tax credit. Now that the tides have changed and the Bolt will again qualify for a tax credit, Chevy’s financing discounts to make up the difference are disappearing, Cars Direct reports.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. She's adding to some of her largest and hardest-hit stocks.