Is There An Opportunity With Quantenna Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QTNA) 31.74% Undervaluation?

Does the January share price for Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $20.40 $42.80 $50.50 $59.09 $68.54 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18%, capped from 28.7% Est @ 17%, capped from 28.7% Est @ 16%, capped from 28.7% Present Value Discounted @ 10.17% $18.52 $35.26 $37.77 $40.11 $42.23

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$174m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$69m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.2% – 2.7%) = US$946m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$946m ÷ ( 1 + 10.2%)5 = US$583m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$757m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $20.25. Relative to the current share price of $13.82, the stock is quite good value at a 32% discount to what it is available for right now.

NasdaqGS:QTNA Intrinsic Value Export January 23rd 19 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Quantenna Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.023. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

