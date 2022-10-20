'Opportunity for rebirth': Annville playground dedicated to Max Schollenberger's memory

Written into the dust-covered windows of the former Annville home of Max Schollenberger is a message reading "Tear it down." The South White Oak Street home is still a haunting reminder of the 12-year-old boy found dead more than two years ago.

But only an earshot away, a crowd of lawmakers, school officials, parents and kids came out Wednesday afternoon to Annville Elementary to cut the ribbon on a new playground to honor Max's memory and hopefully help the healing process for the community.

Max's Place is to stand as a memorial while providing a safe haven for parents to bring their children to play, Annville-Cleona Superintendent Krista Antonis said.

"While we didn't personally know Maxwell, there are families who had interactions with him," she said. "We need to make sure we all remember that there are kids who need us to advocate for them. So this playground is going to be that memorial for all of us to remember."

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police and members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau found Max's 12-year-old body in his second-floor room. The cause of death was prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma to the head, according to officials.

His father, Scott Schollenberger, pleaded guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Kimberly Maurer, his girlfriend, was found guilty by a jury in March for multiple counts of homicide, endangering the welfare of children, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Mauer was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first degree murder with an additional 10 to 20 years for child welfare endangerment.

Maurer sentenced:Kimberly Maurer gets life in prison for her part in 12-year-old Max Schollenberger's death

Story continues

Max Schollenberger Trial:'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

The community was shocked, saddened and angered when news of Max's death was first released, Antonis said. While a playground will not take those emotions away, it will stand as a memorial for Max's memory.

"Whenever you hear something so shocking that you can't even fathom that it happened in your community...they needed somewhere to funnel those emotions," she said. "So the fact that they came together to help build this playground in (Max's) honor where all children can be safe, come and play and enjoy being outside with peers. That's just wonderful."

Maxwell Schollenberger was about 4 years old in this photograph. In 2020, at age 12, he died in his bedroom, locked from the outside, windows covered and given little food.

Plans for the inclusive playground include a rubberized surface, ramps and some sensory panels. Max's Place will also have the typical playground equipment like monkey bars, slide, and a little rock climbing wall.

School officials are already planning to expand upon the park's original design, Antonis said. Parts for the playground were purchased from River Valley Recreation, based out of Wrightsville.

"We are actually looking to put some swings in, so that is to come," she said.

The district received $100,000 from a Job Training and Educations program grant to use for the playground. The process for getting state funds started with the late-Sen. Dave Arnold, and continued with state Sen. Chris Gebhard. After following up with the Appropriations chair and senate leadership, Gebhard's staff shared guidance with district officials to complete the application process.

"Out of the devastation comes an opportunity of rebirth," Alicia Arnold, wife of the late-Sen. Arnold, said. "An opportunity for the community to come together in remembering Max, and safeguarding the children in this community so they have the childhood that he was robbed of."

Among those in attendance Wednesday was state Rep. Frank Ryan, who has been working on a series of bills in the state legislature intended to prevent child abuse and neglect in the wake of Max's tragedy. Ryan said five of those bill have already passed.

"Maxwell was in earshot of this playground," he said during the ceremony. "When you realize that, I hope all the children here know that this entire community is here to protect you."

The goal of the ribbon cutting was to help start the healing process for the community, Antonis said.

"While we discovered that Maxwell Schollenberger lived a tragic life, this playground is here to let everyone who was affected by Max's death know that we are thinking about them and help heal the community," she said.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Annville playground dedicated to Max Schollenberger's memory opens