Is There An Opportunity With Redde plc’s (LON:REDD) 38.12% Undervaluation?

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Redde plc (LON:REDD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Redde by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for Redde

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £41.00 £44.00 £47.00 £54.99 £63.79 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 17%, capped from 23.72% Est @ 16%, capped from 23.72% Present Value Discounted @ 8.28% £37.87 £37.53 £37.02 £40.00 £42.86

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£195m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.4%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£64m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.4%) = UK£940m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£940m ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = UK£631m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£827m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of £2.7. Compared to the current share price of £1.67, the stock is quite good value at a 38% discount to what it is available for right now.

AIM:REDD Intrinsic Value Export December 25th 18 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Redde as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For REDD, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at: