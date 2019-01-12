Is There An Opportunity With SeaLink Travel Group Limited’s (ASX:SLK) 43.92% Undervaluation?

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for SeaLink Travel Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is SLK fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$25.60 A$28.80 A$38.30 A$44.81 A$51.98 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 17%, capped from 19.43% Est @ 16%, capped from 19.43% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% A$23.58 A$24.44 A$29.94 A$32.27 A$34.48

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$145m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.8%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$52m × (1 + 2.8%) ÷ (8.6% – 2.8%) = AU$924m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$924m ÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)5 = AU$613m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$758m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of A$7.47. Compared to the current share price of A$4.19, the stock is quite undervalued at a 44% discount to what it is available for right now.

ASX:SLK Intrinsic Value Export January 12th 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at SeaLink Travel Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.