'This is their opportunity to shine': Yuba County special needs students get visit from Santa Claus

Dec. 7—The Rotary Club of Marysville on Thursday hosted Yuba County special needs students for a holiday lunch and gift giving event in Marysville that is an annual tradition for the club and students at schools such as Virginia School in Wheatland.

In partnership with the Yuba County Office of Education, the club fed and delivered presents to about 220 students at the FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville. Teachers, staff and parents also were treated to a special meal prepared by John Nicoletti. Serving the meal were various club members, staff and youth from Camp Singer.

Each child who received a gift also got their picture taken with Santa Claus — a role played by Frank Sorgea each year.

Rob Gregor, superintendent of schools for the Yuba County Office of Education, said events such as the one that took place on Thursday do more than just provide a few smiles and a shiny new toy.

"This is their opportunity to shine," Gregor said. "A lot of our students don't get to go out into public and have dinner or do those things with their families. This is an opportunity for them to practice this at school and they actually do a slideshow and they go through it with each of the kids — how to be in public."

Before attending the event, Gregor said the children learned what to expect, how to ride a bus, where they were going, and how to be patient while waiting for Santa.

"It's 100% a learning experience and what it's doing is giving them real life skills," Gregor said. "It's very hard for a parent to bring a child with special needs out to eat because people look at you strange or have a preconceived idea. But if your children are behaving and have been taught that at school, then they'll be doing that at home and then when they go into the restaurants and in our community. Some will fail, but that's great because it gives them that experience."

Much like Thursday's event, Gregor said students also get similar "experiences" when they visit various businesses in the community.

James Sutherland, a parent of two special needs children who were at Thursday's Rotary event, said he has seen a difference in their behavior because of these experiences that the Yuba County Office of Education allows its students to take part in.

"I've been coming to these events for over 15 years. I can say that 15 years ago I used to have to sit directly next to my children during these events because things were a little bit overwhelming — it is loud, there's a lot going on," Sutherland said. "The experience of doing these events every year for them has made it so now I can stand away from them and be able to watch and see them interact with their peers and sit through a big event like this and remain calm, remain on task and enjoy it. They look forward to being able to see Santa and get the presents."

Sutherland said his children both remember and look forward to the event each year. Gregor said it's not just the kids that enjoy the experience, but also the parents.

"They actually get a joy to see their children behaving and interacting with others. We invite them to be a part of it," Gregor said.