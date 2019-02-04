Is There An Opportunity With Singapore Post Limited’s (SGX:S08) 21.35% Undervaluation?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Singapore Post Limited (SGX:S08) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Singapore Post by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD94.00 SGD132.81 SGD145.42 SGD191.00 SGD197.00 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% SGD86.67 SGD112.89 SGD113.98 SGD138.02 SGD131.25

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= S$583m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$197m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = S$3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = S$3.3b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = S$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is S$2.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of SGD1.23. Compared to the current share price of SGD0.96, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 21% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Singapore Post as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For S08, there are three pertinent factors you should look at: