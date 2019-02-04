Is There An Opportunity With Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s (NYSE:SKX) 21.07% Undervaluation?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Does the February share price for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for Skechers U.S.A

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $207.91 $123.10 $276.00 $322.92 $374.59 Source Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 17%, capped from 17.96% Est @ 16%, capped from 17.96% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% $191.54 $104.48 $215.81 $232.62 $248.59

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$993m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$375m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.7%) = US$6.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$6.6b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = US$4.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$5.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $34.07. Compared to the current share price of $26.89, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 21% discount to what it is available for right now.

NYSE:SKX Intrinsic Value Export February 4th 19 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Skechers U.S.A as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For SKX, there are three pertinent factors you should look at: