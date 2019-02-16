Is There An Opportunity With StarHub Ltd’s (SGX:CC3) 25.75% Undervaluation?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for StarHub

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD280.00 SGD263.19 SGD240.16 SGD310.90 SGD294.60 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 9.18% SGD256.45 SGD220.77 SGD184.52 SGD218.77 SGD189.87

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= S$1.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$295m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (9.2% – 2.3%) = S$4.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = S$4.4b ÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)5 = S$2.8b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$3.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of SGD2.25. Relative to the current share price of SGD1.67, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 26% discount to what it is available for right now.

SGX:CC3 Intrinsic Value Export February 16th 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at StarHub as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.894. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For CC3, there are three essential factors you should further research: