Is There An Opportunity With TFI International Inc.'s (TSE:TFII) 45% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$444.3m CA$476.0m CA$450.0m CA$467.0m CA$472.7m CA$479.5m CA$487.2m CA$495.4m CA$504.2m CA$513.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.44% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.7% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 1.83% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.74% CA$404.9 CA$395.3 CA$340.5 CA$322.0 CA$297.0 CA$274.6 CA$254.2 CA$235.6 CA$218.5 CA$202.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$2.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$513m × (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.7% – 1.9%) = CA$6.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CA$CA$6.7b ÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10 = CA$2.65b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$5.60b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CA$67.02. Relative to the current share price of CA$36.98, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

TSX:TFII Intrinsic value, August 24th 2019 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TFI International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.308. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.