Is There An Opportunity With Time Technoplast Limited’s (NSE:TIMETECHNO) 39.73% Undervaluation?

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Time Technoplast Limited (NSE:TIMETECHNO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.32k ₹2.01k ₹2.19k ₹2.37k ₹2.57k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.54% Est @ 8.54% Est @ 8.54% Present Value Discounted @ 13.51% ₹1.16k ₹1.56k ₹1.49k ₹1.43k ₹1.37k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹7.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹2.6b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹46b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹46b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹25b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹32b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹140.12. Compared to the current share price of ₹84.45, the stock is quite good value at a 40% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Time Technoplast as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

