Is There An Opportunity With Volution Group plc’s (LON:FAN) 49.75% Undervaluation?

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Volution Group by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £32.52 £33.75 £35.82 £40.94 £46.80 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.31% Est @ 14.31% Present Value Discounted @ 8.28% £30.04 £28.79 £28.21 £29.79 £31.44

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£148m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.4%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£47m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.4%) = UK£690m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£690m ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = UK£463m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£612m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £3.08. Relative to the current share price of £1.55, the stock is quite good value at a 50% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Volution Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

