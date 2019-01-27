Is There An Opportunity With Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) 27.52% Undervaluation?

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $1.37k $1.65k $2.38k $2.59k $2.82k Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.85% Est @ 8.85% Present Value Discounted @ 15.9% $1.18k $1.23k $1.53k $1.44k $1.35k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$6.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 15.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.8b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (15.9% – 2.7%) = US$22b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$22b ÷ ( 1 + 15.9%)5 = US$11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$17b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $59.55. Compared to the current share price of $43.16, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 28% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Western Digital as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 15.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.812. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.