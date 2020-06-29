Is There An Opportunity With So-Young International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SY) 48% Undervaluation?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥415.0m CN¥772.0m CN¥1.11b CN¥1.37b CN¥1.61b CN¥1.82b CN¥1.99b CN¥2.14b CN¥2.26b CN¥2.37b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 23.76% Est @ 17.29% Est @ 12.77% Est @ 9.61% Est @ 7.39% Est @ 5.84% Est @ 4.75% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 10% CN¥377 CN¥636 CN¥830 CN¥932 CN¥993 CN¥1.0k CN¥1.0k CN¥986 CN¥947 CN¥901

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥8.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.4b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (10%– 2.2%) = CN¥31b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥31b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= CN¥12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥20b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$14.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at So-Young International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.087. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.