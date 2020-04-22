Is There An Opportunity With Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:3898) 37% Undervaluation?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (HKG:3898) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥2.44b CN¥2.13b CN¥2.41b CN¥2.62b CN¥2.80b CN¥2.94b CN¥3.05b CN¥3.15b CN¥3.24b CN¥3.32b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 8.66% Est @ 6.53% Est @ 5.04% Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.26% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.39% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% CN¥2.3k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.7k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥3.3b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 8.3%– 1.6%) = CN¥50b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥50b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CN¥23b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥41b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$24.0, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.