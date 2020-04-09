Opportunity's knocking, homeowners — mortgage rates stay near historic low

No news is great news for homeowners: Mortgage rates are holding steady this week, not far from their lowest level on record. So it's not too late for owners who've been meaning to refinance and cut their monthly payment and interest costs.

Average mortgage rates are nearly a full percentage point lower than they were last year at this time, according to a popular survey — meaning you can save money by refinancing even if you currently have a home loan you took out in the spring of 2019.

When you're comparison-shopping for a new loan and spot a mortgage rate that could save you a pile of money, lock that rate and don't let it get away.

Mortgage rates are flat, near their all-time low

Mortgage rates are steady this week.

Mortgage rates are unchanged this week with rates on popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgages still averaging 3.33%, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported on Thursday. That's not too far above 3.29%, the record low reached last month in Freddie Mac's weekly survey that dating back to 1971.

The survey rates come with an average 0.7 point. Last year at this time, the typical rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.12%.

The benchmark mortgage rate shot as high as an average 3.65% in mid-March before dropping back again. Rates are likely to stay down going forward, says Sam Khater, the chief economist at Freddie Mac.

"This year the 10-year Treasury market has declined by over a full percentage point, yet mortgage rates have only declined by one-third of a point. As financial markets continue to heal, we expect mortgage rates will drift lower in the second half of 2020," Khater says.

Mortgage rates closely track the yields, or interest, on 10-year Treasury notes. The yields have been sinking and bond prices have been rising while the Federal Reserve buys up bonds to help stabilize the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The Fed also slashed an influential short-term interest rate to near zero last month, which has created an environment for low interest rates, including mortgage rates.

Homeowners hold back on refinancing

Despite current mortgage rates that at one time may have seemed impossibly low, the mortgage refinance blitz has slowed.

Homeowners are holding back on refinancing, even though research has shown they often can lower their monthly house payments by hundreds of dollars by moving into a new loan at one of today's ultra-cheap mortgage rates.