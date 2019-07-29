Oppo's new 'Waterfall Screen' phone display virtually eliminates side bezels

This morning, Oppo posted a series of pictures to its official Twitter account of a smartphone prototype featuring "Waterfall Screen" technology, a design that makes the left and right bezels disappear.

Less than a week after notable tech leaker Ice Universe published images of the upcoming Vivo Nex 3's display, designed to produce a screen-to-body ratio over 100 percent, Oppo posted pictures of a functioning prototype smartphone with similarly curved edges and virtually no bezels.

Taking borderless smartphone innovation to new heights, we're thrilled to give you a first look at 'Waterfall Screen' technology.



What do you think the screen-to-body ratio is on this prototype? pic.twitter.com/99AQKh9ZgH — OPPO (@oppo) July 29, 2019

The company refers to this innovation as "Waterfall Screen" technology; the left and right sides of the device's display curve back nearly 90-degrees so that the bezels are not visible from the front.

Oppo neglected to offer any more details about the prototype or when we can expect to see this technology implemented into a commercial device. However, considering that Vivo's Nex 3 appears to utilize a similar design and technology and is rumored to launch in 2019, Oppo's iteration likely won't be far behind.