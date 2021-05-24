After opposing anti-hate crime bill, Hawley blames Democrats’ rhetoric for attacks on Jews

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Lowry
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A month after he was the lone senator to oppose a bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is blaming Democratic lawmakers’ rhetoric about Israel for attacks on Jewish Americans.

After a string of anti-Semitic assaults in New York and other cities, Hawley has promised to offer a Senate resolution “to condemn the poisonous rhetoric by the Left and the media about Israel that has helped inspire violence against Jewish people across the world.”

In an interview on Fox News Monday morning, Hawley blamed rhetoric by Democratic members of Congress for violence against Jewish Americans.

“When you say things like calling Benjamin Netanyahu an ethnonationalist on the floor of the United States Congress, when you call Israel an apartheid state, which Democrat members of Congress have done on the floor of the United States Congress, that’s incendiary rhetoric… and we’ve had almost 200 incidents of violence reported now against Jewish Americans— again that’s just reported,” Hawley told host Brian Kilmeade, citing a figure from the Anti-Defamation League.

“We don’t know what else is out there. That’s too many, that’s too much and this rhetoric is contributing to it,” said Hawley, who called on President Joe Biden to urge members of his party to refrain from such comments.

Israel has faced international criticism including from some of the most left-leaning members of Congress, for air strikes in Gaza. The strikes, in retaliation for rocket fire from Hamas, have resulted in hundreds of Palestinian civilian casualties, including women and children.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, said in a Senate floor speech last week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism.”

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats, condemned violence on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I believe that we should be mourning the loss of Israeli life, but we should also be mourning the loss of Palestinian lives,” Sanders said.

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both referred to Israel as an “apartheid state” last week.

Hawley’s contention that comments from these lawmakers have fueled anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. comes after he was the only senator to vote against a bill intended to curb attacks against Asian Americans, which have increased during COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, which was signed into law last week by Biden, instructs the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a guidance on “best practices to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID–19 pandemic.”

Hawley said on Twitter last month that he opposed the bill because it “turns the federal government into the speech police — gives government sweeping authority to decide what counts as offensive speech and then monitor it.”

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, the bill’s sponsor, said at the time that Hawley chose “not to stand with AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community.”

Hawley’s office said there was no inconsistency between his opposition to Hirono’s anti-hate crime bill on free speech grounds and his introduction of the resolution linking violence to criticism of Israel.

“Josh treats all people with dignity and respect regardless of race or creed,” said Hawley spokeswoman Abigail Marone. “The Democrats’ anti-Semitic attacks are shameful and must be condemned.”

Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau and American Jewish Committee in Kansas City, said in an email that Hawley “is correct that there are a few specific members of the Democratic party whose incendiary rhetoric regarding Israel has absolutely been contributing to this issue and putting Jews in danger.”

However, she said that neither party has a monopoly on anti-Semitism and making it “into a partisan issue to score political points does a dangerous disservice to our community and the threats we face.”

Geller praised the new anti-hate crime law as a bipartisan solution that was vocally supported by the Jewish community. The legislation includes grant funding for local police departments to track and investigate hate crimes.

Rabbi Doug Alpert, president of the Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City, rejected said the Jewish community does not need Hawley as a spokesman.

“Anything that Hawley does is for his own benefit and no one else’s. This is the Josh Hawley who talked about the ‘cosmopolitan elite,’” said Alpert, referencing a controversy in which Hawley faced allegations used anti-Semitic dog whistles in a 2019 speech.

Alpert also pointed to the photograph of Hawley pumping his fist to the crowd outside the Capitol shortly before the Jan. 6 riot, which was perpetrated by a mob that included people neo-Nazi paraphernalia.

“Bernie Sanders is trying to make a pathway for peace and we can agree or disagree with that path, but I don’t question his intent,” Alpert said. “And I completely question Hawley’s.”

Hawley’s resolution blaming colleagues’ rhetoric for violence comes after several months during which he has vehemently rejected the notion that his decision to object to Biden’s Electoral College victory played a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“One of the largest publishers in the nation cancelled this book, citing my ‘role’ in the events of January 6,” Hawley writes in the preface of his new book.

“My sin? Not encouraging the riot, as the publisher certainly knew. I fiercely condemned the violence and the thugs who perpetrated it… No, my sin was to raise an objection (against) one state during the electoral college certification process, thereby triggering a congressional debate, precisely as permitted by the law.”

Recommended Stories

  • The stifling of protest around the world paves the road for authoritarian rule

    One year after the murder of George Floyd, we should be honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action instead of targeting those who speak out Oregon police march towards protesters through teargas and smoke in September 2020. ‘Governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed.’ Photograph: Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images As the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared with other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked. Floyd’s murder served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international protests against police violence. These protests responded to a global rise of white supremacy and anti-Black racism in policing, which has resulted in egregious violations of Black people’s human and civil rights. Indeed, a recently published report from the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the US lambasted the US government for violating international human rights obligations in its permissiveness – in policy and practice – of police abuse of Black people. Of course, while highly visible in America, police violence is not a phenomenon unique to the US. Many other countries’ law enforcement officials also inflict substantial violence against people of color and historically marginalized communities. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence. However, rather than reckon with the sea change that called into question how societies protect their citizens and the underlying meaning of public safety, governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed. For example, as an NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) lawsuit details, in May 2020, Philadelphia police department officers repeatedly attacked individuals peacefully participating in a police accountability protest, as well as bystanders and residents in the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Among other tactics, officers relentlessly employed military-style weapons, including rubber bullets, teargas and pepper spray, against individuals – and drove military tanks down neighborhood side streets for hours, chasing residents and firing teargas at them. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence Moreover, as Human Rights Watch (HRW) outlines in a recent report, in June 2020, police in Mott Haven, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood of New York City, intentionally “kettled” protesters, surrounding them and preventing them from dispersing approximately 10 minutes before the city’s then 8pm curfew – another pointed anti-protester restriction – began. Once 8pm passed, police systematically assaulted the crowd – ruthlessly beating and pepper spraying protesters – and arrested more than 250 individuals, many of whom did not receive urgent medical care for their injuries. “Police conduct during the Mott Haven protest amount[ed] to serious violations of international human rights law,” HRW’s report emphasized, “and it also appear[ed] to violate civil rights protections of the US constitution …” Amid this backdrop of anti-protester police violence, American state legislators have also proliferated laws and bills (more than 80 introduced in total) aimed at silencing protesters through censorship – or even the threat of state-sanctioned violence. For example, a recently enacted “anti-riot” act in Florida – which LDF argues is unconstitutional – strengthens civil and criminal penalties for protest activities, allows the governor to override a municipality’s decision to cut police department funding, and protects motorists from civil liability if they strike protesters with their cars. A newly – passed law in Oklahoma takes this latter measure a step further, absolving drivers from criminal responsibility if they unintentionally hit protesters. These government and police responses to police accountability protests have been replicated across the globe. In France, amid reports of police violence and racism against people of color, the French parliament proposed a bill making it a crime to distribute photos or videos of police officers in certain circumstances – and French police officers subsequently used teargas on protesters advocating against the bill. In Nigeria – a country with an entrenched history of police brutality initiated during British colonial occupation and frequently persisting against the nation’s most marginalized populations to this day – security forces fired on peaceful protesters demonstrating against the notoriously violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police force, killing at least 12 people on one day alone. Beyond police accountability-related movements, anti-protester violence is also pervasive amid other human rights crises – during which peaceful and law-abiding advocates have been similarly attacked and stifled. This includes recent instances of brutality in Hong Kong, Turkey and occupied Palestinian territory, to name a few. These examples again underscore the critical link between civil rights in the United States and human rights struggles across the globe, as the demand for each are often met with the same oppressive forces of diversion and threatened violence. The stifling of protest – in the United States and around the world – paves the road for authoritarian rule, unchecked abuses of power and democratic backsliding, setting us on a collision course with the democratic ideals and ethical principles embraced by the international community. It also forecloses the possibility of peaceful resolution of the policing crisis by shutting down an effective tool to agitate change. One year after the barbaric killing of George Floyd, we should be celebrating and honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action against injustice, instead of targeting and terrorizing those who continue to speak out for the individuals who are no longer here to do so themselves. Janai Nelson is the associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

  • Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay

    Less than a year after being on the verge of furloughing about 70% of employees to plug a funding shortfall, the U.S. agency that grants citizenship, green cards and temporary visas wants to improve service without a detailed plan to pay for it, including granting waivers for those who can’t afford to pay fees, according to a proposal obtained by The Associated Press. The Homeland Security Department sent its 14-page plan to enhance procedures for becoming a naturalized citizen to the White House for approval on April 21, It involves U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of Homeland Security and has been operating entirely on fees, without funding from Congress. The plan describes short- and long-term changes that reflect “a realistic assessment of our aspirations and limitations,” including more video instead of in-person interviews with applicants, authorizing employees to administer citizenship oaths instead of having to rely on federal judges, and promoting online filing to reduce processing times.

  • President Biden to sign Alaska tourism act to allow cruise ships to visit the state this year

    President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill that will allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Martin Bashir Apologizes to William and Harry But Says He Never Wanted to Harm Princess Diana

    The disgraced journalist spoke to the Sunday Times following the publication of the report that found he was deceitful in the way he obtained his interview with the Princess

  • Anthony Davis has proved he can push Lakers past Suns in playoffs

    Anthony Davis was stellar against the Phoenix Suns on May 9, showing how he creates a matchup advantage for the Lakers heading into playoff series.

  • Pandemic 'can be declared over if vaccines keep people out of hospital'

    The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said the pandemic will end if hospital admissions are low.

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan's hawkish PM known for 'Abenomics'

    As Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe tried to stimulate its economy and drop a pacifist stance.

  • The Linda Lindas on their viral song Racist, Sexist Boy: ‘It’s good to let the anger out and scream’

    The young band reflects on their newfound fame after a clip of their performance at the Los Angeles public library exploded online The Linda Lindas started playing together in 2018, as part of a pickup band for a Girlschool LA festival. Photograph: Jessie Cowan Mila, 10, had barely heard of the coronavirus when a boy in her school said his father told him to stay away from Chinese people. “It was my first experience of racism, and I didn’t really know how to respond,” said the Los Angeles girl, recounting the conversation in fourth grade in March 2020, just before California shut down. She told him she was Chinese – and he backed away. Now she’s had the ultimate last word after her punk anthem inspired by the encounter, Racist, Sexist Boy, became a viral sensation last week. The video of Mila and her three teenage bandmates that make up the Linda Lindas screaming “You are a racist, sexist BOYYYY!” is taken from a rage-filled live performance inside the LA public library for AAPI Heritage Month. Overnight, the clip became one of the most cathartic and energizing songs to come out of the pandemic. Don't mess with The Linda Lindas.Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA— L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021 Two days after the video exploded online, the four young musicians sat down with the Guardian in the backyard of one of their homes and giddily reflected on their newfound fame. Hours earlier, Variety had reported that they had signed with Epitaph Records, though the girls clarified that they had been in talks with the label for months – and the signing wasn’t yet finalized. The Linda Lindas are: Mila, 10; her sister Lucia, 14; their cousin, Eloise, 13; and their friend Bela, 16. Talking with them about the rise of anti-Asian racism during Covid and what drew them to garage punk, it was easy to forget that most members of the group had not even started high school. The Linda Lindas. Photograph: Matt Cowan “I hope the song empowers people who have been oppressed,” said Eloise, who sings the chorus of the song, which she co-wrote with Mila (and in her library performance dedicated to “all the other racist, sexist boys in the world”). She added: “It’s good because I get to scream a lot in it – all of the anger that builds up, it’s good to let it out. It’s really fun to perform.” “The song lets people know that they are not alone,” added Mila, who plays the drums while shouting her section: “You say mean stuff / And you close your mind to things you don’t like / You turn away from what you don’t wanna see!” The Linda Lindas’ raw talent, on full display for their AAPI Heritage Month show at the library, had already caught the attention of the music industry long before they went mega-viral. The girls started playing together in 2018, as part of a pickup band for a Girlschool LA festival, where they connected with Bethany Cosentino from Best Coast and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The girls’ families have ties to the industry: Mila and Lucia’s father is Carlos de la Garza, a Grammy award-winning mixer and engineer for Paramore and Best Coast. And Eloise’s dad is Martin Wong, who co-founded the Asian American pop culture magazine Giant Robot. “We have cool parents,” said Lucia, seated in her LA backyard, which is also home to their father’s studio. (The parents, listening in on the interview from a distance, shouted their approval of this quote.) “I grew up with the DIY culture of punk, going to punk shows, making mixtapes – with the idea that anyone can do whatever,” said Eloise, who is finishing seventh grade. “Punk is anything we want it to be. I like ‘do-it-yourself’ because it’s whatever you feel like. It doesn’t have to be a certain way.” The Linda Lindas practice at the Hollywood Palladium. Photograph: Courtesy of The Linda Lindas When they first started playing, only Bela could play rock and punk, though the three younger musicians had studied classical piano. They quickly overcame their inexperience and started booking gigs, playing Save Music in Chinatown benefits and then opening for LA punk legend Alice Bag. At one of their first shows, Mila had a broken thumb from a scooter accident, but that didn’t stop her; she played drums with one hand. Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill fell in love with the band after they covered Rebel Girl, and the singer invited the Linda Lindas to open for them at a Hollywood Palladium reunion concert in 2019. When the cover surpasses the original The Linda Lindas pic.twitter.com/jW91rHuSbl— Kathleen Hanna (@kathleenhanna) February 25, 2019 The Linda Lindas – whose name was inspired by a 2005 Japanese film, in which high school girls learn Linda Linda, a song by the Blue Hearts – went on to perform an original song for a Netflix documentary, The Claudia Kishi Club. “We started three years ago and it was just a fun thing – and then we were like, ‘Woah, we just played the Hollywood Palladium!’ And then we were like, ‘Woah, we were just in a movie!’ And now we are viral,” said Lucia. “It’s bizarre.” “When I walked into school to pick up my yearbook, people were cheering,” said Bela, a junior in high school. She is the only member of the band who is on social media, so she has been relaying their viral growth to the others. Bela is also right in the middle of finals: “I still have one project that I have not finished, and I’m like, do I do it? Do I not? I’m really grateful this is happening, but I kinda wished it happened next week.” The girls had a number of live shows lined up last year that were canceled due to Covid. They did perform in one of their backyards on Halloween, though a neighbor called the police on them. Mila said she was initially confused by the incident that inspired their song but when she discussed it with her family, she began to understand the significance of the hateful comment. “I realized how messed up it was. It felt good to write the song … It made us feel better,” said Mila, recounting an early five-hour writing session where she was trying to play bass for the first time and became frustrated to tears. “I remember I was like, ‘Do you want to stop or take a break?’ And she was like, ‘No!’” Eloise said. We wanted to use our voice for people who don’t have one Mila The “racist, sexist boy” chorus came easily, and they pushed to finalize the rest of the song toward the end of the presidential election. “We wanted to use our voice for people who don’t have one,” said Mila. Initially, the song was called Idiotic Boy and talked about “dumb and stupid” boys, but the girls said they learned about ableism and how that language could be hurtful. “The song was to fight back against the racist, sexist boys, but we didn’t want to be the racist, sexist boys,” said Eloise. “So we changed the words.” “We made it less about intelligence and more about being a bully,” added Lucia. “We wanted to tell a story about something that actually happened to a nine-year-old girl – so it becomes impossible to ignore.” The Linda Lindas are: Mila, 10; her sister Lucia, 14; their cousin, Eloise, 13; and their friend Bela, 16. Photograph: Matt Cowan The reaction has been overwhelming: “People are feeling heard. It’s pretty cool to see the thousands of people in our DMs telling us that it really touched them,” said Bela. The girls said they weren’t sure if the boy who inspired the song had heard it; he hasn’t apologized. But it didn’t matter to them. “It’s not about him any more. It’s about becoming better, it’s about educating people on what you should not do, it’s about making sure we all become better. We’re not perfect,” said Lucia. “Don’t be racist or sexist, even if you’re not a boy. Don’t be homophobic. Just don’t be a bad person.” “Don’t be ableist,” Mila added. Her drum kit has now become a permanent fixture in the living room: “She gets to let it out all the time,” Lucia said of her sister. The girls don’t like when people call them “cute” and Lucia said she sometimes wondered how long their fame would last. “Do people like us just because we’re young and we’re girls and we’re Asian and Latina? What happens when we get older? “I’m always in denial about what’s happening and pessimistic, and I guess I feel like it’ll die down. But we’ve been having fun these past few days. So I’m like, let’s enjoy it,” continued Lucia, who is starting high school in the fall. “And we’re gonna write more songs and we’re gonna keep going.”

  • Family of George Floyd to visit White House, Pelosi on anniversary of his murder

    President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the anniversary of Floyd's death this past April, but lawmakers will miss that deadline.

  • Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

    JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) -For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts. But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

  • The most active freshmen in Congress are all Democrats

    Note: Rep. Troy Carter, LA-2, has been omitted because he just assumed office May 11; Letlow, listed above, assumed office April 14; Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios VisualsJust a few months after being sworn into Congress, several freshman members — particularly some in the House — have already sponsored and co-sponsored hundreds of bills and resolutions, according to data from Quorum. By the numbers: Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) has collectively sponsored and co-sponsored the most measures by a wide margin — 287 combined. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) follows with 222, the data show.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is the most legislatively active freshman in the Senate, having sponsored and co-sponsored 147 measures.Alternately, Reps. Julia Letlow (R-La.) and Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) sponsored and co-sponsored the fewest proposals — 25 each.Unlike most other members who were sworn in in January, Letlow assumed office April 14.Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and John Ossoff (D-Ga.) have the fewest sponsors and co-sponsorships in the Senate, at 31 and 36, respectively.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Paulina Porizkova details 'hollow' feeling of attending sons' graduations without their dad Ric Ocasek

    Paulina Porizkova knows her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek would be "so incredibly proud" of their sons graduating. Meet more proud celebrity parents.

  • Golf-PGA chief apologises for crowd issues at PGA Championship

    When eventual champion Mickelson's approach shot found the green at the 18th, spectators raced to follow him up the fairway, enveloping him in the crowd and leaving the 50-year-old unnerved by the experience. Koepka, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap, said he had been "dinged" a few times in the knee by the crowd.

  • Michael Jackson's family says BBC journalist Martin Bashir 'stabbed him in the back' with bombshell 2003 documentary

    Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, also said Martin Bashir used a letter from Princess Diana to "manipulate" his uncle into doing the documentary.

  • Faced with anti-vaccination parents, teens are helping each other get Covid shots

    The dilemma for some teenagers is "I know vaccines are lifesaving, but I don't want to become homeless" by defying their parents' wishes.

  • Contamination from Piney Point has diluted in Tampa Bay, researchers say

    Contamination levels in part of Tampa Bay near a massive discharge of polluted water from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site have declined, researchers said Monday. Initial results show the effects of the release in early April were relatively contained in an area of lower Tampa Bay, according to professors at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science. But many questions ...

  • "CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, May 24, 2021

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."

  • Here are the companies offering sign-up bonuses for new hires

    As concerns over labor shortages mount, more employers are offering sign-up bonuses to get workers through the door.

  • U.S. Senate Republican sees short window for infrastructure deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House could have as little as a week to 10 days to overcome their differences on infrastructure and strike a deal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, a top Republican said on Sunday. Senator Roy Blunt, who is among a group of Republicans negotiating with the Biden administration, said the two sides are still far apart on how to define infrastructure, which President Joe Biden views as a wide-ranging topic that includes climate change and social issues such as elder care, as well as roads and bridges.

  • The Voice Performance Finale Recap: Cam Vs. Kenzie — Who Had the Edge?

    By now, we’ve all said it before, and at least I’ll say it again: Season 20 of The Voice has come down to a two-contestant sing-off between Team Blake Shelton’s spectacular Cam Anthony and Team Kelly Clarkson’s dang-likable Kenzie Wheeler. Yes, yes, I know as well as you that three other contestants performed in Monday’s […]