‘Opposing groups’ firing rifles hit woman, 71, inside Gresham home, police say

A 71-year-old woman was shot Thursday afternoon while inside a home after overhearing an argument outside in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Police were called to the 8900 block of South Normal Avenue about 4:20 p.m. and found the woman on a couch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said.

Shortly before the attack, she had been doing yardwork in the backyard when she heard several people arguing in the front. As she hustled in through a back door, she heard gunshots and one hit her in the right foot, police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition.

Later police found at least 20 rifle shell casings in the east alley at 9009 S. Parnell Ave., and surmised there had been an “exchange of gunfire between two opposing groups,” according to a police report.

A window and siding were damaged at the house.

No arrests were made and police said at least one witness to the attack was not being cooperative with investigators.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com