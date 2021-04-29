Opposing View: Joe Biden's first 100 days in office have been a complete failure

Ronna McDaniel
·2 min read
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.
Any fair examination of President Joe Biden’s policies would conclude that his first 100 days in office have been a complete failure. His presidency has largely consisted of taking credit for Republican achievements and undoing commonsense Republican policies — with disastrous results.

The COVID-19 vaccine development and rollout is a perfect example. Even as many claimed that such a project was impossible, President Donald Trump brought an innovative businessman’s approach to solving the problem. The result was Operation Warp Speed, a groundbreaking, historic American achievement that created key public-private partnerships that delivered the lifesaving vaccine in “breathtaking” time.

Last fall, President Trump correctly predicted that FDA-approved vaccines would be rolled out at great scale. The mainstream media attacked him relentlessly. Kamala Harris sowed doubt about the vaccine’s viability, and Joe Biden wondered aloud whether it would be “real.”

The Biden White House also claimed that the previous administration had left no distribution plan upon leaving office. That was a shameless lie: When Biden came into office, there were nearly a million vaccines being administered daily.

When he’s not lying or taking undue credit, Biden is undoing Republican successes.

Consider Biden’s border crisis. Republicans' strong, commonsense approach to the border delivered results — in March 2020, only 34,000 migrants attempted to cross the southern border. This March, after undoing commonsense policies, Biden has presided over 170,000 migrants crossing the border, including nearly 19,000 unaccompanied kids — all during a global pandemic. Predictably, cartels are making a huge profit off of the human misery that Biden’s policies have created.

Biden has also failed to embrace the science on reopening schools, which is hurting our kids — my own included. His efforts to advance cancel culture could cost the state of Georgia $100 million in revenue when Biden and Democrats’ lies pushed the MLB into moving their All-Star Game out of Atlanta. And there’s his rampant partisanship, best exemplified by Democrats’ extreme power grabs like expanding the Supreme Court, attempting to abolish the filibuster and backing the Democrats’ H.R. 1 power grab.

This hyperpartisanship all comes after Biden promised to work on "uniting our people" and "uniting our nation" in his inaugural address.

That was just a lie from a career politician: Today, our nation is more divided thanks to Joe Biden’s radical leftward shift.

Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's first 100 days in office have been a complete failure: RNC

