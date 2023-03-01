Opposition Belarusian Project reveals what weapon was used to attack Russian A-50 AWACS in Machulishchy airbase

Participants of Plan Victory have attacked a Russian A-50 AWACS military aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus using DJI drones converted into kamikaze UAVs.

Details: The organisation stated that Belarusian partisans used two drones manufactured by DJI, converted into kamikaze drones in an artisanal way, for the attack.

Quote: "Each drone carried a charge of 200 grams of explosive in TNT equivalent. Metal bullets were used as a striking element with an approximate number of 200 pieces each.

Based on the published satellite images, it can be assumed that two spots sustained damage. First, the key element of the three-coordinate radar station, particularly the locator, was damaged. Second, there is damage in the area of the satellite radio line antenna fairing, in the front part, near the nose compartment."

Details: BYPOL assumed that during the explosion the steel balls must have penetrated to a sufficient depth into the rather thin shell of the aircraft's hull, damaging the wiring and internal equipment.

Background:

On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There is information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.

Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.

Later, the media published satellite photos of an aircraft before and after the incident.

