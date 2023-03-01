Opposition Belarusian Project reveals what weapon was used to attack Russian A-50 AWACS in Machulishchy airbase

21
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Participants of Plan Victory have attacked a Russian A-50 AWACS military aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus using DJI drones converted into kamikaze UAVs.

Source: The BYPOL initiative

Details: The organisation stated that Belarusian partisans used two drones manufactured by DJI, converted into kamikaze drones in an artisanal way, for the attack.

Quote: "Each drone carried a charge of 200 grams of explosive in TNT equivalent. Metal bullets were used as a striking element with an approximate number of 200 pieces each.

Based on the published satellite images, it can be assumed that two spots sustained damage. First, the key element of the three-coordinate radar station, particularly the locator, was damaged. Second, there is damage in the area of the satellite radio line antenna fairing, in the front part, near the nose compartment."

Details: BYPOL assumed that during the explosion the steel balls must have penetrated to a sufficient depth into the rather thin shell of the aircraft's hull, damaging the wiring and internal equipment.

Background:

  • On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There is information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.

  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.

  • Later, the media published satellite photos of an aircraft before and after the incident.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Belarusian Defence Ministry shows video of alleged A-50 AWACS after statements of its damage

    The Belarusian Defence Ministry has published a video of an alleged A-50 aircraft in Machulishchy airbase moving along on the runway, following statements that it was damaged by Belarusian partisans on 26 February.

  • Planes from A-50 AWACS service centre arrive in Machulishchy after sabotage

    Two military transport planes from the long-range radar tracking aircraft service centre arrived at the Belarusian Machulishchy military airfield, where the A-50 aircraft which might have been attacked on 26 February is located.

  • Russia and Ukraine have a lot of the same tanks and jets, but Kyiv has a decisive 'flesh and bone' advantage, top US enlisted leader says

    The ongoing war in Ukraine has proven that "humans are more important than hardware," Ramón Colón-López said this week.

  • China sends 25 warplanes, 3 ships sent toward Taiwan, island says

    Taiwan scrambled fighter jets and activated its missile defense systems on Wednesday morning after over two dozen Chinese warplanes were spotted approaching the island.

  • 'Havana syndrome' not caused by foreign adversary, U.S. intel finds

    MCLEAN, Virginia (Reuters) -A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation has concluded it is "very unlikely" a foreign adversary is responsible for the "Havana syndrome" ailment that has afflicted U.S. diplomats, spies and other personnel worldwide, according to declassified findings released on Wednesday. The symptoms of the mysterious ailment, first reported by U.S. embassy officials in the Cuban capital Havana in 2016, have included migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. About 1,500 cases now have been reported by U.S. government agencies and departments, including some from this year.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against

  • Hubble Telescope Releases Stunning Timelapse of DART Asteroid Impact

    In September 2022, NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into a small asteroid some 6.8 million miles from Earth, in an attempt to redirect its trajectory as a test-run for any future rock that might threaten Earth.

  • To survive nuclear apocalypse, you may have to eat nothing but mushrooms, rats, and insects

    Nuclear Armageddon survivors could start a new food system with mushrooms. The other options, like eating rats, might not be as appetizing.

  • Russia starts launching drones from Briansk Oblast to pose bigger threat for Kyiv British intelligence

    The Russian military started launching the Shahed kamikaze drones from Briansk Oblast in Russia in order to pose a bigger threat to Kyiv. Source: daily report of the British intelligence, as reported by European Pravda On 27 February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirmed shooting down 11 Shahed drones out of 14 launched at night.

  • A Ukrainian drone operator being followed by a film crew feared his life could end at 'any moment.' He was killed the day before the documentary aired.

    Evgeniy "Dodge" Markarov, a Ukrainian drone operator, told Israeli filmmakers that he could die at "any moment." He was killed the day before the documentary aired.

  • Slovakia basks under NATO umbrella, sends Ukraine old arms

    Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies, allowing Bratislava to consider becoming the first nation to send fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine — getting rid of its unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad is grateful.

  • Ukraine sends reinforcements to Bakhmut

    As the situation in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, becomes increasingly challenging for the Ukrainian military, Kyiv has dispatched additional reinforcements there, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 28.

  • Ukrainian Forces Demobilize Russian Tanks Near Frontline Town

    Two Russian tanks were demobilized after encountering Ukrainian defences near the frontline Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar, drone footage released on February 25 shows.In the footage, released by Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized Brigade, a crew abandons their tank after driving over a mine near other abandoned tanks and armored vehicles.In a second incident, a tank is travelling at speed when it is struck by a projectile. A crew member can be seen climbing out of the moving, smoking tanks.Vuhledar has been the scene of fierce fighting for months, with the BBC reporting some 300 civilians still remain in the town. Credit: 72nd Mechanized Brigade (Ukraine) via Storyful

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • U.S. State Dept okays potential Javelin anti-tank missile sales to UK -Pentagon

    The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of anti-tank Javelin missiles to the United Kingdom for an estimated $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. This sale to the close U.S. ally may be the first to one of many as European nations looking to restock smaller weapons that were sent to Ukraine. The potential sale package authorized by the State Department would include 600 Javelins technical assistance, and logistics support, the Pentagon said.

  • The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

    Tesla Inc. has been largely credited with the modern mainstream push toward the electrification of vehicles — a trend that has quickly gained traction in dozens of other corners of society. From the increased prominence of micro-mobility scooters to self-driving food delivery drones, there is a clear trend of increased electrification. The trend has been rewarding investors and early movers, too. The recent meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc. hi

  • Ukraine Signals It May Be Forced to Abandon Bakhmut to Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials are signaling that the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut may soon be impossible to defend as Russian troops level the area. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says“The enemy is grad

  • The US Air Force is finally getting rid of its A-10s, and its focus may be straying from the Warthog's unique mission

    The A-10 Warthog is the US military's only aircraft purpose-built for close air support, and the Air Force is getting ready to start retiring them.