Claims of rigging as opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi unexpectedly wins Congo election

A rank outsider was declared the winner of Congo’s presidential election on Thursday, prompting opposition claims of a plot by the ruling party to prolong its hold on power.

Raising fears of violence in one of Africa’s most volatile states, the electoral commission defied the findings of local observers by naming Felix Tshisekedi the next president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But the first peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960 will be overshadowed by a result that was widely questioned both inside and outside the country.

Although Mr Tshisekedi is a member of the opposition - and as such as secured a stunning victory over the ruling party of Joseph Kabila, the outgoing president - he was not the opposition candidate many expected to win.

Congo’s Catholic Church, which stationed 40,000 observers at polling stations across the country, had previously told Western diplomats that it believed Martin Fayulu, Mr Tshisekedi's rival within the opposition, was the election’s real victor.

Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi took to the streets of Kinshasa Credit: BAZ RATNER/ REUTERS More

Mr Fayulu was swift to denounce the result, calling it “rigged, fabricated and invented." Amid claims that Mr Kabila and Mr Tshisekedi had reached a secret deal to share power, he claimed that he had been denied power by an "electoral coup."

“The results have nothing to do with the truth of the ballot box,” Mr Fayulu told Radio France Internationale.

Suggesting a potential showdown between the Joseph Kabila, the outgoing president, and the West, the French government was quick to cast doubt on the credibility of the count.

“We must have clarity on these results, which are the opposite to what we expected,” France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves le Drian, said. “The Catholic Church of Congo did its tally and announced completely different results.”

In a pre-dawn announcement, the electoral commission declared that Mr Tshisekedi had won 38 per cent of the vote, securing 600,000 more ballots than Mr Fayulu, who came second.

Opposition candidate, and expected winner, Martin Fayulu denounced the results Credit: JOHN WESSELS/AFP More

On the face of it, Mr Tshisekedi’s victory is a remarkable one. In a country with a history of government kleptocracy and brutal civil war, none of Congo’s four previous presidents assumed power at the ballot box.

For many Congolese, the idea that an opponent of the ruling party could win a presidential election would also have seemed unimaginable.